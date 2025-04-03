What's the story

A legal tussle over a single house is delaying the completion of the 212 km-long Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

The problem goes back to the 1990s, when the UP Housing Board sought to acquire land in Mandola for its housing scheme.

In 1998, the UP Housing Board notified the acquisition of 2,614 acres from six Mandola villages for the housing scheme.

However, one single house built on a 1600-square-meter plot could not be cleared as the owner, Veersen Saroha, fought back.