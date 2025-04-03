How a single house is delaying completion of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
What's the story
A legal tussle over a single house is delaying the completion of the 212 km-long Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
The problem goes back to the 1990s, when the UP Housing Board sought to acquire land in Mandola for its housing scheme.
In 1998, the UP Housing Board notified the acquisition of 2,614 acres from six Mandola villages for the housing scheme.
However, one single house built on a 1600-square-meter plot could not be cleared as the owner, Veersen Saroha, fought back.
Legal battle
Land acquisition for housing scheme met with resistance
Saroha approached the Allahabad High Court, which put a stay on the acquisition of his plot.
Years later, when NHAI began looking for land for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the UP Housing Board handed over the entire land it had acquired, including the plot where Saroha's house stood.
The NHAI immediately got to work, and when it was nearing completion, it was met with an obstacle—Veersen's house.
Land transfer
NHAI's land acquisition for expressway project
"Work has been held up because of litigation, as the owner of the house and his family have filed a case in the Supreme Court," an NHAI official told TOI.
The government initially announced compensation of ₹1,100 per sq m for the Mandola housing project.
While about 94% of families accepted the payout, Saroha and a few others demanded higher compensation.
Ongoing litigation
Saroha's grandson continues legal battle
Veersen died before the case could be completed, leaving the situation unresolved.
In 2020, when NHAI required land near Mandola for constructing a ramp for the expressway, the housing board transferred the plot, including Saroha's house, to NHAI.
But in 2024, Veersen's grandson Lakshyaveer moved the Supreme Court, alleging the UP Housing Board didn't have the authority to transfer the land.
The case has now been sent to the Allahabad HC's Lucknow bench.
A hearing is set for April 16.
Urgent resolution
Supreme Court calls for expedited resolution
The SC has pushed for a speedy resolution of this case in view of its ramifications on public interest and the importance of the expressway's timely completion.
Once completed, this expressway will cut down travel time significantly between Delhi and Dehradun from 5-6 hours to just 2.5 hours.
This six-lane controlled-access corridor runs through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, including towns like Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, and Saharanpur.