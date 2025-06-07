What's the story

Pakistan has sent four letters to India, asking it to reconsider the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The letters were sent by Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources, and were forwarded to India's Jal Shakti Ministry and External Affairs Ministry.

The treaty was suspended after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 killed 26 tourists.