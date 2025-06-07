India's fight against terrorism: Jaishankar thanks UK for solidarity
What's the story
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has thanked the United Kingdom for its strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
He appreciated the UK's support in India's fight against terrorism during talks with UK Foreign Minister David Lammy in Delhi.
Jaishankar reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, saying, "We will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with their victims."
Operation support
Operation Sindoor and all-party Indian delegation to UK
The talks come after the British government backed 'Operation Sindoor', launched by India on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.
An all-party Indian delegation, headed by the BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited London from May 31 to June 3 to seek support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.
The delegation met with UK-based think tanks, government ministers, and India friendship groups during their visit.
Targeted operation
What is Operation Sindoor?
Operation Sindoor saw Indian armed forces targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan's Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)
Officials said four targets were hit in Punjab and five in PoK, destroying a total of nine targets within 25 minutes.
This operation resulted in four days of cross-border hostilities between India and Pakistan before a ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10.
Trade agreement
Jaishankar calls India-UK FTA 'milestone'
Jaishankar also stressed the importance of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it a "milestone" in boosting bilateral trade and strategic ties.
He said the FTA would "contribute to the strengthening of supply and value chains."
The conclusion of FTA talks was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in May.