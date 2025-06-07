What's the story

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has thanked the United Kingdom for its strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

He appreciated the UK's support in India's fight against terrorism during talks with UK Foreign Minister David Lammy in Delhi.

Jaishankar reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, saying, "We will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with their victims."