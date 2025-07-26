Batters with the most centuries against an opponent in Tests

England's Joe Root has become the first player in history to score 12 centuries against India in Test cricket . The feat came on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Root achieved this milestone with a brilliant century, his 38th in the Test format. The 150-run knock also saw him become the second-highest run-getter in Tests. Here we look at the batters with the most tons against an opponent in Tests.

#1 Don Bradman - 19 vs England Sir Donald Bradman, the GOAT in Ashes history, tops this list as he played 37 of his 52 Tests against England. The Australian talisman scored a whopping 5,028 runs against the Brits. With an Ashes average of 89.78, Bradman was a different class and stayed above everyone else. The tally included 19 tons and 12 fifties. Bradman smoked eight double-tons against England, out of which two were converted into triple-hundreds.

#2 Sunil Gavaskar - 13 vs West Indies Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar holds the record of scoring the most runs and centuries against West Indies in Tests. He scored 2,749 runs in 27 Tests against the Caribbeans at a fantastic average of 65.45. This includes 13 centuries and seven fifties. Three of Gavaskar's hundreds against WI crossed the 200-run mark. No other batter has managed 10 hundreds against WI in whites.

#3 Joe Root - 12 vs India With this knock of 150, Root has raced to 3,249 runs across 34 Tests versus India at 59.07. As mentioned, he hit his 12th century and also owns 12 fifties against the Asian side. Root's tally of nine Test tons against India in England is the most for a batter against a team at home. The English batter also owns a Test double-hundred against India.