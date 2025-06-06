WTC final: 5 key players to watch out for
What's the story
The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final is all set to be played from June 11-15 at Lord's, England.
Defending champions Australia will face South Africa in the ultimate showdown.
Both teams have shown top-notch cricket over the last two years, and now they will battle it out for glory on English soil.
Here are five key players who could make a difference in this high-stakes encounter.
#1
Travis Head - Australia
Travis Head, known for his aggressive batting style, will be a key player for Australia.
In the 2023-25 WTC cycle, he has scored 1,177 runs from 34 innings at an average of 35.66 with three centuries and five fifties.
His strike rate of 81.06 is the third-best among batters with 1,000-plus runs in this cycle, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Moreover, he has been a big match-player, having slammed match-winning tons in the 2023 WTC final and the 2023 ODI WC final.
#2
Pat Cummins - Australia
Australian skipper Pat Cummins will be key to defending their title, both as a captain and bowler.
With 73 wickets across 33 innings at an average of 24.54, Cummins is the second-highest wicket-taker of this cycle.
Having played two Tests at the Lord's, Cummins has impressed with 10 scalps at 21.10.
He also owns a rich experience of bowling with the Dukes ball in England, having recorded 51 Test wickets in the nation.
#3
Steve Smith - Australia
Steve Smith will once again be a key player for Australia in this final.
He is the second-highest run-scorer for Australia in this cycle, with 1,324 runs in 35 innings at an average of 41.37 with five centuries.
Moreover, he has racked up 525 runs at an average of 58.33 across five Tests at Lord's.
His tally includes two half-centuries and as many tons. Back in 2015, Smith scored a double-century (215) at the venue.
#4
Temba Bavuma - South Africa
South African skipper Temba Bavuma will be a player to watch out for, not just because of his leadership but also his batting prowess.
In this cycle, he has scored 609 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.90 with two centuries and four fifties.
Among batters with 300-plus runs in this period, Bavuma's average is the second-best.
His performance would be crucial for South Africa as the side doesn't boast many experienced batters.
#5
Kagiso Rabada - South Africa
Kagiso Rabada has been South Africa's leading wicket-taker in this cycle, with 47 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 19.97. The tally includes three fifers.
His experience and skill make him a key player who could trouble Australia's top-order batsmen, especially considering the expected conditions at Lord's.
He averages a solid 26.06 in England, having taken 30 Test wickets here.