What's the story

The stage is set for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 at Lord's, with South Africa making their maiden appearance against defending champions Australia.

The Proteas were the first to qualify for this year's final, finishing the cycle with a points percentage of 69.44%.

Australia closely followed with their second consecutive final berth and a points percentage of 67.54%.

Meanwhile, here we look at how the two teams have fared in Tests at Lord's.