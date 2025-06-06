Decoding South Africa and Australia's performance at Lord's (Tests)
What's the story
The stage is set for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 at Lord's, with South Africa making their maiden appearance against defending champions Australia.
The Proteas were the first to qualify for this year's final, finishing the cycle with a points percentage of 69.44%.
Australia closely followed with their second consecutive final berth and a points percentage of 67.54%.
Meanwhile, here we look at how the two teams have fared in Tests at Lord's.
Final showdown
WTC final at Lord's
The WTC Final 2025 promises to be a clash of champions, with South Africa eyeing their maiden ICC Test title and Australia hoping to defend their crown.
The final will be played at Lord's from June 11, marking the culmination of a two-year-long Test journey for both teams.
Lord's, also known as the Mecca of Cricket, is arguably the most prestigious cricket ground across the globe.
Hence, both teams would want to thrive here.
Record
Australia's impressive record at Lord's
Australia, who share an arch rivalry with England, boast an impressive Test record at Lord's.
They have lost only thrice here in the last century and won five of their last eight Tests at the venue, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Out of 40 matches played at this venue over 140 years, Australia have won 18 with a success rate of 45%, which is even superior to England's 40.68%.
The tally also includes seven defeats and 15 draws.
SA
South Africa have played 18 Tests here
On the other hand, SA have played just 18 Tests at Lord's, winning six of them with a success rate of 33.33 %.
While they have suffered eight defeats, four encounters have been drawn.
No other visiting side owns six or more Test triumphs at this iconic ground.
Notably, SA have clinched five of their last seven Tests at Lord's.
DYK
Have SA and AUS have met at Lord's?
It must be noted that South Africa and Australia have already met once at Lord's in whites, back in 1912.
Australia recorded a comfortable 10-wicket win in that game. Two more Tests were played in that series.
While the Aussies recorded an innings win in the Manchester encounter, the Nottingham match ended in a draw.
The two teams have not contested in a neutral Test outside this series.