NASA to lose nearly 3,900 employees through voluntary resignation program

NASA is set to lose nearly 3,870 employees through a voluntary resignation program, Bloomberg reports. The move is part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to downsize the federal workforce without resorting to layoffs. The agency said in a statement that these numbers could change as they review applications and approve or deny resignations. Despite this, NASA remains committed to safety while becoming more efficient and streamlined.

Program details Employees were offered 2 chances to resign voluntarily NASA offered employees two chances to resign voluntarily under the government's Deferred Resignation Program. The agency expects its civil servant workforce to be around 14,000 after both resignation programs and normal attrition of about 500 people during this period. The first round of this program was launched at the beginning of Trump's term, when federal workers were offered buyouts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Around 870 employees, or 4.8% of NASA's workforce, accepted the offer at the time.

Workforce reduction Deadline to opt-in by July 25 NASA launched its second round of deferred resignation in early June, with a deadline to opt-in by July 25. Around 3,000 personnel, or 16.4% of the workforce, chose this option. "The reason we are doing this is to minimize any involuntary workforce reductions in the future," NASA's former acting administrator Janet Petro said last month.