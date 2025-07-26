NASA to lose nearly 3,900 employees through voluntary resignation program
What's the story
NASA is set to lose nearly 3,870 employees through a voluntary resignation program, Bloomberg reports. The move is part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to downsize the federal workforce without resorting to layoffs. The agency said in a statement that these numbers could change as they review applications and approve or deny resignations. Despite this, NASA remains committed to safety while becoming more efficient and streamlined.
Program details
Employees were offered 2 chances to resign voluntarily
NASA offered employees two chances to resign voluntarily under the government's Deferred Resignation Program. The agency expects its civil servant workforce to be around 14,000 after both resignation programs and normal attrition of about 500 people during this period. The first round of this program was launched at the beginning of Trump's term, when federal workers were offered buyouts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Around 870 employees, or 4.8% of NASA's workforce, accepted the offer at the time.
Workforce reduction
Deadline to opt-in by July 25
NASA launched its second round of deferred resignation in early June, with a deadline to opt-in by July 25. Around 3,000 personnel, or 16.4% of the workforce, chose this option. "The reason we are doing this is to minimize any involuntary workforce reductions in the future," NASA's former acting administrator Janet Petro said last month.
Industry alarm
Potential mass resignation raises concerns in the industry
The potential mass resignation at NASA has raised concerns in the industry and within the agency itself. Some experts warn that these cuts could result in a loss of some of the best talent at NASA. In a letter to newly appointed interim administrator Sean Duffy, hundreds of former and current employees warned that workforce reductions could threaten operational safety and efficiency.