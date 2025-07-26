'No compromise on violence': Lokesh Kanagaraj teases 'Coolie'
What's the story
Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Coolie, has assured fans that there will be no compromises on violence in the movie. The film stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and is set to hit theaters on August 14. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Kanagaraj was asked if he had to compromise or adapt his style, which is known for heavy violence, to cater to Rajinikanth's family-friendly audience. To this, he replied, "No compromise on violence."
Director's vision
'I don't want to do PG-13 film'
Kanagaraj further explained his vision for Coolie, saying he wants to evoke all the emotions a family audience would want. He added, "At the same time, I don't want to lose my grip on the film. I don't want to do a PG-13 film." The director also hinted at an adrenaline rush in Coolie that hasn't been seen in Rajinikanth's films for a while.
Box office clash
'Coolie' vs 'War 2'
The release of Coolie will be a major event as it will clash with the Hindi film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR. The action thriller is produced by Yash Raj Films, which has reportedly already booked most of the IMAX screens worldwide for War 2. This could potentially limit screen availability for Coolie.
Film details
Star-studded cast, talented team
Coolie also features a star-studded cast including Upendra, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it is produced by Sun Pictures. With such a talented team behind it, Coolie is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year.