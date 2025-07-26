'Coolie' releases on August 14

'No compromise on violence': Lokesh Kanagaraj teases 'Coolie'

By Isha Sharma 12:02 pm Jul 26, 2025

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Coolie, has assured fans that there will be no compromises on violence in the movie. The film stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and is set to hit theaters on August 14. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Kanagaraj was asked if he had to compromise or adapt his style, which is known for heavy violence, to cater to Rajinikanth's family-friendly audience. To this, he replied, "No compromise on violence."