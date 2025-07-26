Why Intel is spinning off its telecom chip division

Intel is spinning off its Network and Edge group, a major player in the telecom chip industry. The move comes as part of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan's strategy to streamline operations by shedding the non-core assets and reducing costs. The firm plans to be an anchor investor in this standalone business while also seeking outside capital for it.

Performance Network and Edge group generated $5.8B revenue in 2024 The Network and Edge group, which makes processors for telecom equipment, generated an impressive $5.8 billion in revenue in 2024. This accounted for nearly 11% of Intel's total sales. The decision to spin off this division was first reported by CRN and comes after rumors of a potential buyer earlier this year.

Previous spin-off Intel's past steps The strategy to spin off the Network and Edge group is similar to Intel's earlier decision to separate its RealSense stereoscopic imaging technology business. The move was made during former CEO Pat Gelsinger's tenure and the standalone firm started with $50 million in venture funding. Tan's restructuring plan also includes scaling back major investments and cutting workforce numbers at Intel.