Intel brings back free coffee, tea for employees at offices

What's the story Intel has announced the return of free drinks for its employees, a move to lift the spirits of its workforce. The decision to reintroduce free coffee and tea was shared via an internal message, The Oregonian reports. The move is part of Intel's effort to improve its workplace culture after a difficult year of cost-cutting and operational issues.

Employee morale

Intel acknowledges the importance of small comforts

The internal message from Intel emphasized the importance of small comforts in everyday life. "Although Intel still faces cost challenges, we understand that small comforts play a significant role in our daily routines," the message read. "We know this is a small step, but we hope it is a meaningful one in supporting our workplace culture." This move highlights Intel's dedication to maintaining a positive work environment despite financial challenges.

Perks discontinued

Free fruits for employees won't be restocked

Despite the return of free beverages, Intel has chosen not to restock the free fruits that were once available to employees. This remains part of the company's continued cost-cutting efforts. The tech giant has been dealing with a number of operational issues and missteps that have led to these cost reductions.

Setbacks

Intel's missed opportunities and manufacturing delays

Intel's path has been riddled with missed chances, such as passing over a deal with Apple to manufacture chips for the iPhone. In 2017 and 2018, the company refused to invest in OpenAI, now the front-runner in artificial intelligence. Intel also neglected to focus on GPUs—essential for AI training. in 2020, the company experienced production delays with its 7nm chips, giving competitors like Samsung and TSMC an edge. These issues led to the company's current cost problems and forced measures.