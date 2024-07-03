Samsung's most powerful laptop debuts in India at ₹2.34 lakh
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book4 Ultra in India as its most powerful laptop to date. The global announcement of the Galaxy Book4 series was made late last year, with other models such as the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book4 360 launched in the country earlier in February. The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is priced starting at ₹2,33,990, making it the company's most expensive laptop you can buy in India.
Galaxy Book4 Ultra: A powerhouse of AI capabilities
The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra chips, which makes it highly capable of performing AI tasks. Samsung has described the Galaxy Book4 series as its most intelligent laptop line to date. Customers of Book4 Ultra have the option to choose between Intel's new Core Ultra 9 or the Core Ultra 7 CPUs, paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX graphics cards. The laptop offers up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.
Galaxy Book4 Ultra sports a 3K touch display
The Galaxy Book4 Ultra boasts a 16-inch touch AMOLED display with a 3K resolution and 400-nits brightness. It supports a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is powered by a 76Wh battery and comes with a 140W USB Type-C charger. Additional features include dual microphones of studio quality, AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos playback, and a high-definition webcam. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1, among other options.
Pricing and availability of Galaxy Book4 Ultra
The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is priced starting at ₹2,33,990. It is now available in a Moonstone Gray finish via Samsung's official website and select offline stores. HDFC Bank's credit and debit card users can avail a ₹12,000 instant discount during the purchase of the laptop on Samsung's website. Exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options are also listed on the site.