Samsung's latest and most powerful laptop, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, has launched in India.

Priced at ₹2.34 lakh, it boasts a 16-inch 3K touch display, up to 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and is powered by Intel's Core Ultra chips.

Available in Moonstone Gray, it offers features like AKG quad speakers, a high-definition webcam, and multiple connectivity options.

Samsung's most powerful laptop debuts in India at ₹2.34 lakh

By Mudit Dube 06:16 pm Jul 03, 202406:16 pm

What's the story Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book4 Ultra in India as its most powerful laptop to date. The global announcement of the Galaxy Book4 series was made late last year, with other models such as the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book4 360 launched in the country earlier in February. The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is priced starting at ₹2,33,990, making it the company's most expensive laptop you can buy in India.

Key features

Galaxy Book4 Ultra: A powerhouse of AI capabilities

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra chips, which makes it highly capable of performing AI tasks. Samsung has described the Galaxy Book4 series as its most intelligent laptop line to date. Customers of Book4 Ultra have the option to choose between Intel's new Core Ultra 9 or the Core Ultra 7 CPUs, paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX graphics cards. The laptop offers up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.

Specifications

Galaxy Book4 Ultra sports a 3K touch display

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra boasts a 16-inch touch AMOLED display with a 3K resolution and 400-nits brightness. It supports a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is powered by a 76Wh battery and comes with a 140W USB Type-C charger. Additional features include dual microphones of studio quality, AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos playback, and a high-definition webcam. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1, among other options.

Pricing

Pricing and availability of Galaxy Book4 Ultra

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is priced starting at ₹2,33,990. It is now available in a Moonstone Gray finish via Samsung's official website and select offline stores. HDFC Bank's credit and debit card users can avail a ₹12,000 instant discount during the purchase of the laptop on Samsung's website. Exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options are also listed on the site.