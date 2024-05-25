Next Article

The phone will feature a substantial 50MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 launching soon: What to expect

What's the story Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy Z Flip6 is set to make its global debut in the coming weeks. Tech enthusiasts are keenly awaiting this launch as the device is expected to boast a larger outer display and a slimmer design than its predecessor, the Flip5. Additionally, there will be some customary hardware upgrades to retain a competitive edge in the market. It will also pack a bunch of Galaxy AI features, similar to the Galaxy S24.

Larger cover display, bigger battery

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is speculated to feature a larger 3.9-inch cover display, an upgrade from the Flip 5's 3.4-inch display. Samsung may introduce new color options with the device, adding more variety for consumers. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The battery capacity would increase from Flip5's 3,700mAh to a more robust 4,000mAh, supporting 25W wired and 10W wireless charging.

A 50MP main camera is expected

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip6 may feature a significant camera upgrade, with a main camera resolution of 50MP, compared to the Flip 5's 12MP. The ultra-wide and selfie cameras are expected to retain 12MP and 10MP sensors, respectively.