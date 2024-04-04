Next Article

The Bespoke series boasts an array of AI features

Samsung introduces new line of AI-powered home appliances in India

By Akash Pandey 05:01 pm Apr 04, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Samsung has introduced its Bespoke series, a new range of home appliances powered by artificial intelligence (AI), in India. The South Korean tech giant is pushing the boundaries of technology by incorporating its GenAI technology into everyday appliances. This innovative range includes refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves, and washing machines designed to enhance user experience and promote a smart living environment.

AI capabilities

Bespoke series offers advanced features

The Bespoke AI refrigerator has an AI vision camera that can identify over 30 food items, with the number increasing over time based on user storage habits. It suggests recipes based on stored food items. The air conditioner features a "Welcome Cooling" function for remote operation via geo-fencing technology, while the microwave can prepare diet-friendly meals and customize recipes to a 'low fat' version The washing machine adapts to users' laundry habits and adjusts its cycles accordingly.

Smart integration

Seamless integration into smart home ecosystems

The Bespoke appliances are integrated with Wi-Fi and advanced chipsets for seamless integration into smart home ecosystems. Users can control these devices through the SmartThings application, which also recommends filter replacements and facilitates professional maintenance services. The appliances are powered by Samsung's Bixby AI voice assistant and are compatible with several other voice assistants, enhancing user accessibility and convenience.

Energy savings

Bespoke AI appliances promote energy efficiency

Samsung claims its Bespoke AI appliances are not only smart but also energy-efficient. The company highlighted the energy-saving capabilities of these appliances, with the AI Energy Mode promising significant savings. Refrigerators can save up to 10% energy, air conditioners up to 20%, and washing machines can achieve up to a remarkable 70% in energy savings.