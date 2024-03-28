Next Article

The GPT-4 model can understand as well as generate natural language or code

OpenAI launches initiative to reward innovative developers: How it works

By Pradnesh Naik Mar 28, 2024

What's the story OpenAI, a prominent artificial intelligence research lab, has recently announced a new initiative in collaboration with a select group of US-based developers. The program, known as the usage-based GPT earnings program, is designed to incentivize and reward developers for their innovative contributions to developing ChatGPT-based models. This announcement was made by the company on social media platform X.

Revenue program for GPT developers to begin soon

OpenAI has revealed its plans for a revenue program for GPT developers, set to commence soon. During this initial phase, US developers will be compensated based on user engagement with their GPTs. This marks the beginning of an exciting venture where over three million custom versions of ChatGPT have already been developed, since the introduction of GPTs.

GPT Store opened to more users

In addition to the new initiative, OpenAI has launched the GPT Store for ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users. The platform offers a variety of Generative Pretrained Transformers (GPTs) created by partners and community members. The GPT Store is intended to serve as a marketplace where users can sell and share AI agents based on GPT-4.

GPT Store showcases a wide range of AI agents

The GPT Store, accessible at chat.openai.com/gpts, offers a wide selection of GPTs across various categories such as writing, research, programming, education, as well as lifestyle. Users can discover popular and trending GPTs on the community leaderboard. This feature keeps the users updated with the latest advancements in the field of generative AI.