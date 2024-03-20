Next Article

Facebook's algorithm is promoting AI-generated spam and scams, reveals study

What's the story Facebook's recommendation algorithms are boosting AI-generated images posted by spammers and scammers, reveals a study by Stanford and Georgetown University researchers. These images, often perplexing or captivating to users, are part of larger spam or scam campaigns. The study cites 'Shrimp Jesus,' an AI-created image that has repeatedly gone viral on Facebook, as a prime example of the rising threats for gullible users.

Modus operandi

How AI spam pages manipulate Facebook's algorithm

AI-generated spam pages post frequently each day, gaining promotion through Facebook's recommendation algorithm. Initially designed to amass followers, these pages have now pivoted toward driving traffic to websites filled with advertisements or peddling subpar products. Some have even started buying Facebook ads featuring popular figures or patriotic themes to lure more users.

Users affected

The impact of AI-generated spam on users

According to research from Stanford's Internet Observatory and Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, the AI-created images on Facebook have led to hundreds of millions of interactions. These images reach users who don't follow the pages, many of whom seem oblivious that they're engaging with fabricated content. While some images like 'Shrimp Jesus' may be clearly fantastical, others depicting everyday objects or artwork can deceive users about their artificial nature.

The aftermath

Regulatory bodies respond to AI-generated ads

Regulatory authorities are now focusing on the use of generative AI in advertising. The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is scrutinizing the technology's application, potentially leading to new guidelines for advertisers this year. Similarly, the US Federal Trade Commission is "focusing intensely" on the issue. In 2021, Norway revised its laws to mandate advertisers and influencers to reveal when they use digitally manipulated images—a rule that could extend to AI-generated ads as well.