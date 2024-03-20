Next Article

The rocket will ascend to a height of 20 kilometers above the Earth

Indian space start-up gears up for first-of-its-kind rocket launch

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:33 pm Mar 20, 202406:33 pm

What's the story India's private space start-up, Agnikul Cosmos, is gearing up for the test launch of its Agnibaan SOrTeD (Suborbital Tech Demonstrator) rocket on March 22. It boasts a unique 3D printed engine, a technology that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently honing. The start-up was established in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran and SPM Moin and has successfully garnered $40 million in funding from a set of private equity investors.

Technical details

Agnibaan SOrTeD's uniqueness and launch details

The Agnibaan SOrTeD, tipping the scales at 580 kilograms, is scheduled to launch from Sriharikota. The rocket will ascend to a height of 20 kilometers above the Earth before descending into the Bay of Bengal. It has the capacity to carry payloads weighing up to seven kilograms. The engine of this rocket utilizes readily available aviation turbine fuel and medical-grade liquid oxygen, marking a significant leap forward in space propulsion technology.

Mission objectives

Key objectives of Agnikul's SOrTeD mission

The maiden SOrTeD mission is centered around accomplishing three crucial objectives. Firstly, it intends to showcase India's first-ever launch from a private launchpad. Secondly, it aims to exhibit India's inaugural semi-cryogenic engine-powered rocket launch. Lastly, the mission plans on using India's first domestically constructed single-piece 3D-printed engine to propel a launch vehicle, underscoring India's prowess in advanced manufacturing techniques for space applications.

Uniqueness

Agnikul's contributions to Indian space technology

Agnikul Cosmos is striving to achieve an unparalleled feat among Indian private firms by integrating a semi-cryogenic engine into its rocket. The launch will be executed from India's first privately-owned launchpad, nestled within ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport premises. Contrary to conventional rockets that take off from guide rails, Agnibaan SOrTeD will ascend vertically and adhere to a predetermined trajectory while performing a series of meticulously coordinated maneuvers during flight.

Special launch pad

Significance of Agnikul's unique launch pad

Agnikul has been granted permission to construct an exclusive launch pad near the coast on Sriharikota island, equipped with its own control room. This development signifies ISRO's initiative to streamline business operations for Indian space companies by providing access to its facilities. It highlights a cooperative approach between ISRO and private entities like Agnikul to stimulate innovation and advancement in the Indian space sector.

Private space sector

Agnikul is a front-runner among Indian space startups

Agnikul Cosmos is one of two leading Indian space start-ups operating in the spatial launch vehicle sector, with Hyderabad-based Skyroot being the other. Two additional start-ups have submitted applications to the space regulatory authority, IN-SPACe, but their identities are yet to be revealed. These private rocket companies aim to provide launch services to satellite companies, foreseeing substantial opportunities due to the planned deployment of thousands of satellites in the upcoming years.