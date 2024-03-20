Next Article

Personal Health Large Language Model (LLM) is being developed using Gemini

Fitbit to soon announce Gemini-powered AI health coach

By Pradnesh Naik 06:20 pm Mar 20, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Google is joining forces with Fitbit, a company it purchased in 2021, to create an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model that will deliver personalized health advice. This model, dubbed the Personal Health Large Language Model (LLM), is being honed using Gemini, a comprehensive language model from Google. Yossi Matias, Google's VP of Engineering and Research, revealed that the LLM is being refined using a wide array of health data from top-tier research case studies.

Tailored approach

Tailored health guidance with Fitbit's AI

The innovative AI model aims to equip Fitbit users with "actionable messages and guidance" derived from their personal health data. The counsel provided by the AI can be customized to align with individual health and fitness objectives, including workout suggestions based on sleep quality. Google intends to trial these features in the experimental segment of the Fitbit app, known as Fitbit Labs, where premium users can offer their feedback.

Google's healthcare endeavors

A glimpse into Google's expansive AI healthcare endeavors

The introduction of the new LLM signifies a part of Google's broader vision in AI healthcare. As per Google, the new model "may be able to analyze variations in your sleep patterns and sleep quality, and then suggest recommendations on how you might change the intensity of your workout based on those insights." The tech giant is also working on another LLM called AMIE (Articulate Medical Intelligence Explorer), designed to aid medical professionals with tasks like diagnoses and patient communication.