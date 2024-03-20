Next Article

The controversial AI-generated ad used old footage without proper credit

Under Armour's AI-powered ad causes creator controversy

By Pradnesh Naik 03:08 pm Mar 20, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Under Armour, the US-based sportswear giant, is facing backlash for its newest "AI-powered ad." TechCrunch reported that the ad allegedly reused footage from previous commercials without giving due credit. The one-minute commercial stars British boxer Anthony Joshua and was promoted on social media by Joshua, Under Armour, and film director Wes Walker. Walker hailed the advertisement as the "world's first AI-powered sports commercial," a blend of human-created footage and artificial intelligence (AI) elements.

Accusations

Director faces accusations of miscrediting AI-powered ad

Walker initially neglected to credit Gustav Johannson, who directed significant portions of a previous Under Armour commercial reused in Walker's ad. Johannson expressed his concern over this oversight, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for creative folks like Walker to attribute human work to AI. He emphasized the importance of accurately labeling and promoting one's work, especially in these evolving times.

Criticism

Creative industry voices criticism over controversial ad

In response to the controversy, Walker added credit for Johannson and his cinematographer in the video description. However, by this point, other industry creatives had taken note and voiced their disapproval. Set designer Andrea Huelse described the ad as "soulless," while photographer Hermeilio Miguel Aquino found it "massively concerning." Aquino even questioned whether his photographs could be transformed into videos by an AI engine without his permission.

Insights

Role of AI in advertising ignites debate among creatives

This incident has ignited a wider debate about the role of AI in advertising and its potential misuse. Cinematographer Rob Webster emphasized that creatives have a responsibility to push back against changes that enable agencies and brands to use their work without proper credit. Video production firm Crowns and Owls pointed out the distinction between shooting stock footage and creating a unique film. Producer Elise Tyler called on filmmakers to unite as they navigate this new AI terrain.