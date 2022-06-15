Technology

Infinix INBook X1 Slim laptop launched in India: Check price

Infinix INBook X1 Slim comes with up to 10th-generation i7 chipset (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has launched the INBook X1 Slim, as its latest laptop in India. As for the key highlights, the device packs a 14-inch LCD display, 10th-generation Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The device starts at Rs. 27,990 and it will be available via Flipkart starting June 21 at 12pm.

INBook X1 Slim is a rebranded version of the INBook X2, introduced globally earlier this year.

With an aim to strengthen the brand's presence in India, Infinix's latest device bears some segment-leading features like up to Intel Core i7 processor and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

It is claimed to be the lightest (1.24kg) and thinnest (14.8mm) laptop in its segment.

Infinix INBook X1 Slim sports a sleek design with aluminium chassis, slim bezels, a large trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and an HD webcam. It comes with dual speakers and microphones. The laptop bears a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300-nits of maximum brightness. It is available in four different color options, namely Blue, Red, Green, and Gray.

Infinix INBook X1 Slim is offered with Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 chipsets, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The device boots Windows 11 Home and houses a 50Wh battery that supports 65W fast-charging. For I/O, it offers Type-C slots, USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 slot, a micro-SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix INBook X1 Slim starts at Rs. 27,990 for its base variant with 10th-generation i3 chipset, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD. It will retail via Flipkart from June 21 at 12pm onward. Axis Bank cardholders can avail up to Rs. 3,000 discount.