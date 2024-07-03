How to avoid Pixel 6 factory reset bug (Google recommended)
Google has published guidelines on how to avoid a factory reset bug on its Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a devices without causing them to become inoperable or "brick." The tech giant acknowledged that some users have encountered this problem after performing a factory reset, especially those using Android 14. The advice primarily focuses on the timing of the factory reset in relation to system updates.
Recommendations for factory reset
Google suggests that users who have recently installed a system update should leave their device "powered on and idle for 15 minutes after it has rebooted following a system update." After this period, it is deemed safe to proceed with the factory reset. Alternatively, the company recommends performing the factory reset "before taking the latest system update," without specifying which particular update might be causing issues.
Google assures of solution
There are users who performed a factory reset and are dealing with bricked devices displaying a "Cannot load Android system" message. For them, Google confirmed that it has "identified the root cause of the issue and is working on developing the best possible solution." Users facing such issues are advised to stay tuned for further information. The inconvenience of being without a functioning phone is recognized, but lost data is not expected to be an issue during a factory reset.