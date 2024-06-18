In brief Simplifying... In brief Google's AI-powered Gemini app now supports nine Indian languages and offers a premium feature, Gemini Advanced, with a one million token context window for processing diverse information.

The app, available on Android and soon on iOS, is being integrated into Gmail, Google Messages, and YouTube.

Google's AI-backed Gemini app now supports 9 Indian languages

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:27 am Jun 18, 202411:27 am

What's the story Google has announced the expansion of its AI-backed mobile app, Gemini, to India. The app supports nine Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, in addition to English. This development comes four months after its US debut. The Gemini app is based on Google's AI Gemini 1.5 Pro and was first unveiled in the US, before being launched in European markets such as Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, and the UK.

Gemini's advanced features and availability

The Gemini app also provides access to the paid Gemini Advanced experience. It offers a one million token context window that can process as well as understand a wide variety of information. This feature supports all nine Indian languages on the app. Android users can download the Gemini app through the Play Store, while iPhone users will be able to access it through the Google app in the coming weeks. Users can also opt-in for Gemini AI through Google Assistant.

Gemini AI integration and usage restrictions

Google has started integrating Gemini AI into apps like Gmail, Google Messages, and YouTube, with features set to be rolled out to the supported devices over the next few months. The launch of Gemini in India follows the conclusion of India's 2024 general elections. Earlier this year, Google had implemented restrictions on election-related queries to which Gemini would respond. The app allows users to type, talk, and even add an image to complete various tasks.

Plans for Gemini's future functionality

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, stated on X that they are adding local languages to Gemini Advanced, along with other new features. According to Amar Subramanya, Vice President of Engineering for Gemini Experiences, new features such as data analysis capabilities and file uploads, are being added in Gemini Advanced. The company is working to support more functionality in the future, indicating that Gemini may eventually replace the existing Google Assistant.