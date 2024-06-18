In brief Simplifying... In brief Garena Free Fire MAX has released exclusive redemption codes for today, available to the first 500 registered gamers.

The codes are available for a limited window of 12 to 18 hours

Garena Free Fire MAX releases exclusive redemption codes for today

By Mudit Dube 11:19 am Jun 18, 202411:19 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX﻿, a prominent battle royale game in India, has released exclusive redemption codes for today. These codes provide players with the opportunity to win free diamonds, skins, and weapons, thereby enhancing their overall gaming experience. The codes are available for a limited window of 12 to 18 hours. This feature creates a sense of urgency among players and adds an extra layer of excitement to the game.

Today's codes

Time-sensitive redemption codes: A unique feature

According to the game developer's guidelines, these 12-character alphanumeric codes can be claimed daily by up to 500 registered gamers, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity for all players. The active codes for today are: 2YF1RIGKZD9WAHXV LK8H79JR56E4VZQX NP7S5LX6V2Y9HZCT 3E9V7X2LJZ6DWCK8 Q4G6V3L9S7R2HJXK U1C7QWZ9R2Y3X4KF 8V6RHN2ZCQ1Y7X9D G2C5B4YH8X9L3ZQS J2K5L3Z6X9V8B4RH 7X9B3Q4Z2R6V8D1T L9Z2X6C1V4B7N3QK 9R4N6Z3X5V1B8QSC Z8O6B51C4T7W2A5S W9N3T4B2C6X7R8VY E4K5J6R9H3T7VZ1B F6X2Z3Q9V5R7H8KS L4R88D6P0H3E7X5K Y2L5Z3X1C9V6B8JH Q7V3X1N9M6Z4C8KL 5C7X3B4Z8V6N9QKJ 2YF1RIGKZD9WAHXV

Redemption process

How to redeem Free Fire MAX rewards

To redeem today's codes, visit the official code redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/. Now, log in using your registered account credentials. You can use your login details from platforms like Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, VK, Apple ID, or X. Once logged in, you'll see a designated area to enter the code. Copy-paste or type the code and hit submit. If the code is active, the associated reward will be sent to your game's inbox within 24 hours.