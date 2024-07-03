Watch: This laptop folds like a book with two screens
Chinese tech firm Acemagic has introduced the Acemagic X1, a unique dual-screen laptop. The device features two 14.0-inch Full-HD displays, distinguishing it from other dual-screen laptops. Unlike its competitors, the Acemagic X1 is a full-fledged laptop with an additional display on a hinge, that swings horizontally. The company refers to it as the "world's first horizontally foldable 360-degree laptop."
Acemagic X1: A closer look at the design
The design of the Acemagic X1 differs from other upcoming models like the GPD Duo, which features vertically swinging screens. According to Tom's Hardware, who had a chance to examine a unit, the hinge mechanism of the Acemagic X1 operates effectively. The laptop is packed with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U chipset, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD.
A blend of innovation and premium quality
The Acemagic X1 supports 5Gbps of transfer speeds from its USB-A and USB-C ports, along with HDMI 2.0 for video output. One of its two USB-C ports is exclusively for charging. Adding to its distinctiveness, the company has engraved Steve Jobs's quote, "Stay hungry, Stay foolish," in real gold on the keyboard's left side. According to Acemagic, this touch symbolizes the device's premium quality and innovative spirit.
Target market and company background
While the pricing or release date for the Acemagic X1 is yet to be announced, it's clear that the laptop isn't aimed at gaming or high-end productivity. However, its additional screen could be beneficial for tasks requiring more visual space. Acemagic, although relatively new to the Western market, is recognized for selling mini PCs, and recently made news by offering apologies and refunds for shipping units with pre-installed malware.