In brief Simplifying... In brief The Acemagic X1 is a unique laptop that folds like a book and features two screens, powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

It supports 5Gbps transfer speeds, has HDMI 2.0 for video output, and one of its USB-C ports is exclusively for charging.

The company, known for selling mini PCs, has yet to announce the price or release date, but it's clear the laptop isn't designed for gaming or high-end productivity, but rather tasks requiring more visual space. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pricing is yet to be announced

Watch: This laptop folds like a book with two screens

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:06 pm Jul 03, 202405:06 pm

What's the story Chinese tech firm Acemagic has introduced the Acemagic X1, a unique dual-screen laptop. The device features two 14.0-inch Full-HD displays, distinguishing it from other dual-screen laptops. Unlike its competitors, the Acemagic X1 is a full-fledged laptop with an additional display on a hinge, that swings horizontally. The company refers to it as the "world's first horizontally foldable 360-degree laptop."

Design details

Acemagic X1: A closer look at the design

The design of the Acemagic X1 differs from other upcoming models like the GPD Duo, which features vertically swinging screens. According to Tom's Hardware, who had a chance to examine a unit, the hinge mechanism of the Acemagic X1 operates effectively. The laptop is packed with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U chipset, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Unique features

A blend of innovation and premium quality

The Acemagic X1 supports 5Gbps of transfer speeds from its USB-A and USB-C ports, along with HDMI 2.0 for video output. One of its two USB-C ports is exclusively for charging. Adding to its distinctiveness, the company has engraved Steve Jobs's quote, "Stay hungry, Stay foolish," in real gold on the keyboard's left side. According to Acemagic, this touch symbolizes the device's premium quality and innovative spirit.

Market positioning

Target market and company background

While the pricing or release date for the Acemagic X1 is yet to be announced, it's clear that the laptop isn't aimed at gaming or high-end productivity. However, its additional screen could be beneficial for tasks requiring more visual space. Acemagic, although relatively new to the Western market, is recognized for selling mini PCs, and recently made news by offering apologies and refunds for shipping units with pre-installed malware.