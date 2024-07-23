In short Simplifying... In short Intel's 13th and 14th Gen Core i9 processors have been causing frequent game crashes, leading to a wave of complaints from the gaming community.

Intel reveals why its 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs are crashing

By Mudit Dube 11:24 am Jul 23, 2024

What's the story Intel has identified the root cause of instability issues affecting its Core 13th-gen and 14th-gen processors. The company confirmed that these CPUs are experiencing "elevated operating voltage," which is leading to system crashes. Intel employee Thomas Hannaford revealed on the company's forum that a microcode algorithm was responsible for incorrect voltage requests to the processor, causing these issues.

Intel's CPU instability issues persist despite efforts

Intel first acknowledged the instability issue in April after receiving reports from owners of Intel Core i9-13900K and i9-14900K processors who were experiencing frequent game crashes. Despite guidance from Intel and BIOS updates from motherboard manufacturers, the problem has not been fully resolved. The pressure on Intel to address this issue has recently increased due to a surge in reported crashes.

Gaming community raises concerns over Intel's CPUs

Alderon Games, the developer of Path of Titans, recently posted a YouTube video revealing "thousands" of game crashes impacting players using Intel's 13th and 14th Gen CPUs. Additionally, Gamers Nexus stated in a video that they "can't recommend Intel" processors at this time due to these ongoing issues. These concerns have added to the pressure on Intel to resolve the instability issue promptly.

Intel working on patch to resolve CPU instability

In response to the ongoing concerns, Intel is developing a microcode patch for motherboard manufacturers. The company expects to release this patch in mid-August. Until then, Intel advises anyone affected by the instability issue with their 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs to contact their support team for assistance.