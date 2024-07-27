In short Simplifying... In short Intel's 13th and 14th Generation desktop processors are facing potential damage due to voltage and oxidization issues.

However, Intel is confident that a microcode patch, set to be released by mid-August, will prevent further damage.

Users are advised to keep their BIOS updated and stick to Intel Default Settings until the patch is released.

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:46 pm Jul 27, 202412:46 pm

What's the story Intel's 13th and 14th Gen Core processors are experiencing irreversible damage due to elevated voltage issues. The company confirmed that a patch to be released in mid-August, will address root cause of the problem. However, for processors that are already crashing, the patch will not rectify the situation, as reported by Tom's Hardware. An Intel spokesperson did not deny that the degradation of the processor is irreversible. As a preventative measure, the company advised users to update their motherboard BIOS.

Investigation

High voltages not the only cause of chip failure

High voltages are not the only reason for the failure of these chips, according to Intel. Spokesperson Thomas Hannaford acknowledged high voltage as a primary cause but stated that further investigation is underway. Intel community manager Lex Hoyos revealed that some instability reports were linked to an oxidization manufacturing issue that was resolved last year. Despite these issues, Intel has not halted sales or initiated any recalls.

Response

Intel addresses concerns over chip damage

Hannaford confirmed that all 13th and 14th Generation desktop processors with 65W or higher base power could be affected, but not all listed processors will be impacted. He also confirmed that Intel will not issue a recall. Regarding warnings to buyers, he stated that a production microcode update will be released to OEM/ODM customers by mid-August and additional details on the patch will be shared then.

User support

Intel assures support and preventative measures for users

Hannaford confirmed that sales have not been halted and no channel inventory recalls have been performed. He expressed confidence that the microcode patch will be a good preventative solution for processors already in service. On extending warranties, no answer was provided. He assured support for 13th and 14th Gen buyers in the exchange process, even after supplies run out.

Patch update

Upcoming patch to address processor degradation

Hannaford confirmed that the microcode update will be applied to unshipped 13th/14th Gen desktop processors once the production patch is released. Users with processors already in service will have to apply the patch via a BIOS update. To slow or stop degradation ahead of the microcode update, users are advised to adhere to Intel Default Settings on their desktop processors and ensure their BIOS is up-to-date.