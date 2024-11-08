Reliance urges TRAI to reconsider satellite spectrum allocation method
Reliance has once again appealed to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), asking it to review its decision to allocate satellite spectrum on an administrative basis. The company is pushing for an auction-based approach. This appeal was made during a TRAI open house discussion attended by industry stakeholders, including representatives from Starlink and Bharti Airtel.
Reliance executive criticizes current allocation method
Ravi Gandhi, a senior policy executive at Reliance, has slammed TRAI's existing practice of allocating satellite spectrum on a first-come, first-serve basis as "flawed" and "discriminatory."
TRAI's decision seen as victory for Starlink
TRAI's decision to allocate the satellite spectrum administratively is seen as a win for Elon Musk's Starlink. The company has expressed interest in launching its services in India, but has faced a number of regulatory hurdles. The development comes as talks continue on the best and fairest way to allocate satellite spectrum in the country.