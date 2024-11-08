Summarize Simplifying... In short Reliance's senior policy executive, Ravi Gandhi, has criticized TRAI's current method of allocating satellite spectrum on a first-come, first-serve basis, calling it "flawed" and "discriminatory."

This allocation method is seen as a victory for Elon Musk's Starlink, which has been facing regulatory challenges in its bid to launch services in India.

The debate continues on the most equitable way to distribute satellite spectrum in the country. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Reliance wants spectrum allocation to be done via auctions

Reliance urges TRAI to reconsider satellite spectrum allocation method

By Mudit Dube 01:16 pm Nov 08, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Reliance has once again appealed to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), asking it to review its decision to allocate satellite spectrum on an administrative basis. The company is pushing for an auction-based approach. This appeal was made during a TRAI open house discussion attended by industry stakeholders, including representatives from Starlink and Bharti Airtel.

Information

Reliance executive criticizes current allocation method

Ravi Gandhi, a senior policy executive at Reliance, has slammed TRAI's existing practice of allocating satellite spectrum on a first-come, first-serve basis as "flawed" and "discriminatory."

Regulatory implications

TRAI's decision seen as victory for Starlink

TRAI's decision to allocate the satellite spectrum administratively is seen as a win for Elon Musk's Starlink. The company has expressed interest in launching its services in India, but has faced a number of regulatory hurdles. The development comes as talks continue on the best and fairest way to allocate satellite spectrum in the country.