Will Aamir Khan be able to release 'Lahore 1947' now? 

A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, "This is not the right time to release a film named Lahore 1947 when restaurant and shop names with a Pakistani antecedent are being asked to change." "Lahore 1947 would have to wait for release until the hostilities between the two countries simmer down." The source also suggested that changing the title could help with its release. However, Santoshi is apparently not open to changing the title.