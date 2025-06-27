Will Aamir Khan be able to release 'Lahore 1947' now?
What's the story
Aamir Khan, who is producing Rajkumar Santoshi's Indo-Pak partition drama Lahore 1947, has reportedly been unable to release the film due to strained relations between India and Pakistan. The Sunny Deol film has been awaiting release for over a year now. According to reports, Khan had promised to release it after his directorial debut Sitaare Zameen Par but the current political climate may delay this plan.
Source's statement
'Hostilities between the 2 countries...'
A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, "This is not the right time to release a film named Lahore 1947 when restaurant and shop names with a Pakistani antecedent are being asked to change." "Lahore 1947 would have to wait for release until the hostilities between the two countries simmer down." The source also suggested that changing the title could help with its release. However, Santoshi is apparently not open to changing the title.
Similar
'Sardaar Ji 3' recently faced massive backlash
Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sardaar Ji 3 recently faced massive backlash over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Despite Dosanjh and producers clarifying that the film was cast and shot before relations soured between the neighboring countries, audiences and film associations in India have not been forgiving. Despite releasing in Pakistan and other countries, the movie won't hit Indian theaters. Cast and crew might also face bans.