'Things have changed...': Fatima talks about MeToo's impact on Bollywood

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh , known for her roles in Ludo , Dangal , and Thugs of Hindostan, recently spoke about sexual misconduct in Bollywood . In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, she discussed how the industry has changed post #MeToo but also highlighted how much more work is needed.

Changing dynamics 'Things have changed...': Shaikh When asked why she is one of the few Bollywood actors who has spoken about these issues, Shaikh said that the culture has just recently started to change. "I think things have changed. People are much more accountable. They are a little more fearful," she said. She added that many film sets now have systems in place to address any kind of misconduct, and complaints are taken more seriously than they were before.

Blurred lines 'You are working with someone, the lines are blurred...' Shaikh also spoke about the complex reality of misconduct. "You are working with someone, you have become intimate. But then you don't understand, the lines are blurred. Then there is the dynamic of the power," she said. She added that accountability has now become part of the equation after #MeToo. "Because it is a male-dominant industry. And now, after #MeToo, women can talk about it... You will be held accountable," she said.

Personal account Shaikh clarifies she has never faced outright misconduct Shaikh said, "It's not like the industry is bad. Any incident that has happened, it's just been this one little, small-time somebody and some conversation." She pointed out that this issue is not limited to the entertainment industry alone. "Corporate is life when you are together. So there, it's even more rampant... and even more toxic."