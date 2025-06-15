Anurag Basu's process helped me trust my instincts: Fatima Shaikh
What's the story
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who's currently promoting her upcoming movie Metro... In Dino has opened up about how director Anurag Basu has impacted her acting journey.
Speaking to IANS, she revealed that while working on their first collaboration, Ludo, she was unsure of herself as an actor.
However, Basu found a way to help her trust her instincts and gain clarity.
Director's impact
Shaikh shares how she surrendered to Basu's process
Shaikh recounted how surrendering to Basu's process made her more instinctive as an actor.
She said, "When you learn to surrender to him so much, I think you just relax. You don't think so much because you become more instinctive."
She also shared that Basu told her, "Stop doubting yourself. What you're doing is correct. Your instinct is right," which changed her approach toward acting scenes.
Growth as an actor
I feel like a better actor now, says Shaikh
Shaikh further stated that she feels like a better actor now than when she did Ludo.
She said, "I feel that I had a little more control over my craft this time."
Metro...In Dino boasts a star-studded cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and more.
The movie is set to release on July 4.