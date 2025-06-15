What's the story

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who's currently promoting her upcoming movie Metro... In Dino has opened up about how director Anurag Basu has impacted her acting journey.

Speaking to IANS, she revealed that while working on their first collaboration, Ludo, she was unsure of herself as an actor.

However, Basu found a way to help her trust her instincts and gain clarity.