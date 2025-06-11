What's the story

A video of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra getting into an argument with a foreigner at a restaurant in Croatia has gone viral, drawing widespread attention.

Amid the raging controversy, her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has decided to clarify the situation.

He told Hindustan Times that when Kundra and their party got to the restaurant, they found out that their table had been double-booked and given away to another group, leading to a heated argument.