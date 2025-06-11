'To clarify...': Raj defends Shilpa Shetty after viral screaming video
A video of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra getting into an argument with a foreigner at a restaurant in Croatia has gone viral, drawing widespread attention.
Amid the raging controversy, her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has decided to clarify the situation.
He told Hindustan Times that when Kundra and their party got to the restaurant, they found out that their table had been double-booked and given away to another group, leading to a heated argument.
'I'd like to clarify the situation...': Kundra
Kundra said, "I'd like to clarify the situation regarding the video circulating online. I had booked this particular restaurant a year in advance to celebrate my wife's birthday."
"Unfortunately, upon arrival, we were informed that our table had been given away to another group due to what they claimed was a double-booking error from the same agent."
"As someone who has also run restaurants, I found the handling of the situation deeply frustrating, especially with my elderly parents...left waiting."
Kundra reveals his and Shetty Kundra's frustration
Kundra said, "What was meant to be a special evening turned unnecessarily stressful, and when we raised our concerns, we were abruptly told to stay quiet, which only added to our disappointment."
He revealed he had been planning this family holiday for over a year and was disheartened when the restaurant's mismanagement ruined it.
He added, "After a year of planning, the lack of accountability or even basic courtesy from the restaurant management was extremely disheartening."
Viral video showed argument between Shetty-Kundra family and foreigner
The viral video, reportedly recorded on Monday, showed an argument between the Shetty-Kundra clan and a foreigner who was asking them to allegedly lower their voices.
In the video, it looks like someone is saying, "Don't talk to us, we don't want to hear you."
However, it is not clear if it was Shetty Kundra or her sister, Shamita.
The authenticity of the video and the photograph is yet to be confirmed.