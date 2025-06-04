What's the story

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal suffered a painful leg injury while shooting an action scene for his upcoming film, King, with Shah Rukh Khan, reported Bollywood Hungama.

The incident happened in the late hours on Tuesday night while he was filming a challenging stunt. Reportedly, the injury has affected the same leg where he had previously undergone knee surgery.

Despite the pain, Juyal continued to shoot, showcasing his professionalism and commitment to the project.