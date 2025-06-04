Raghav Juyal continues to shoot SRK's 'King' despite leg injury
What's the story
Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal suffered a painful leg injury while shooting an action scene for his upcoming film, King, with Shah Rukh Khan, reported Bollywood Hungama.
The incident happened in the late hours on Tuesday night while he was filming a challenging stunt. Reportedly, the injury has affected the same leg where he had previously undergone knee surgery.
Despite the pain, Juyal continued to shoot, showcasing his professionalism and commitment to the project.
On-set treatment
Juyal was in considerable pain but continued shooting
A source told Bollywood Hungama that Juyal was seen in a lot of pain after the accident, and a medical team that was present on set to provide immediate care rushed to the actor.
"He was in considerable pain. The doctors have prescribed a heavy dosage of medication to manage it," the insider revealed.
Despite this, Juyal chose to continue filming, leaving both the crew and production team in awe of his dedication.
Film details
'King' stars SRK, Deepika, Anil Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji
While the details of Juyal's role in King are under wraps, according to Pinkvilla, he has been cast for a pivotal role.
Other than Khan, the film includes Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor.
It will be released in 2026.