Television star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who recently made her Punjabi film debut with Shaunki Sardar, has revealed that she had to turn down a role in a Diljit Dosanjh film due to scheduling conflicts.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared that she was offered several Punjabi films after Miss India and during her stint on Choti Sarrdaarni, but couldn't take them up because of date issues.