Nimrit turned down Diljit Dosanjh's film due to 'Choti Sarrdaarni'
What's the story
Television star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who recently made her Punjabi film debut with Shaunki Sardar, has revealed that she had to turn down a role in a Diljit Dosanjh film due to scheduling conflicts.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared that she was offered several Punjabi films after Miss India and during her stint on Choti Sarrdaarni, but couldn't take them up because of date issues.
Scheduling clash
'I was supposed to be in Canada...'
Kaur Ahluwalia recalled a specific instance where she had to decline an offer from Dosanjh.
"I remember I was supposed to be a part of a Diljit Dosanjh film, and the producer at that time was very inclined to take me," she said.
"The shoot was happening during Covid, and I remember I had to be in Canada, and they wanted 40 days for the shoot."
Career shift
'Challenges are there, often come from preconceived notions...'
Kaur Ahluwalia also spoke about the challenges of moving from television to films, particularly dealing with preconceived notions.
"Challenges are there, and that often comes from a preconceived notion that, Oh my god, you are a television actor," she said.
"But I feel like when you crack a project, then you don't feel that." She added that she was lucky that Shaunki Sardar happened because they saw merit in her and didn't have a stereotypical viewpoint.
Family support
My family was thrilled about my debut
Kaur Ahluwalia also shared how thrilled her family was about her debut.
She said, "Somewhere, my nature is such that I am always thinking of the next goal." "Even my mom told me you should pause and relish these moments. I don't think I have had the time to do that."
The film also stars singer-actor Guru Randhawa and veteran Gugu Gill in key roles. It was released in theaters on May 16.