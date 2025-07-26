NCST issues notices to Rajasthan govt over school roof collapse

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notices to the Rajasthan government after a tragic incident in Jhalawar district on Friday. A portion of a school roof collapsed, killing seven children and injuring dozens. The NCST took suo motu cognizance of the incident, noting several victims belonged to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Official response NCST takes cognizance of the matter The NCST has served notices to the Chief Secretary, District Collector, and Superintendent of Police in Jhalawar district. The commission has asked these officials to submit a detailed report along with an action taken report within three days. "The Commission has taken this matter very seriously," the NCST said in its public statement.

Incident details Incident occurred during morning assembly The incident occurred at a government school in Piplodi village, Manohar Thana block, when students were preparing for their morning assembly. About 30 students were trapped under the debris and later rescued by teams. Jhalawar District Collector Ajay Singh Rathore said the building had not been marked weak in a recent survey by the Education Department.

Investigation underway Signs of wear and tear were visible According to student accounts reported by The Hindu, the 40-year-old building had shown signs of deterioration, including persistent water seepage and tree branches growing into the walls. Some students had reportedly noticed plaster falling from the ceiling before the collapse. Early investigations point to poor maintenance and neglect as possible causes for the incident.