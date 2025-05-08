Rockets fired toward Jammu; Pakistani shelling reported in Punjab, Rajasthan
What's the story
Several areas in Jammu, including the airstrip, have reportedly been targeted with rockets from over the International Border.
According to ANI, a complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar, Samba, and Akhnoor.
The Indian Air Defense confirmed that Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and that it has also fired back.
Pakistani shelling has also been reported in Punjab's Pathankot and Rajasthan.
Twitter Post
Complete blackout enforced in Kishtwar
#WATCH | J&K | A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district. pic.twitter.com/1tBwxjoxR7— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
Details
Missiles intercepted by the S-400 air defense system
According to India Today, security agencies have confirmed that eight missiles were launched from Pakistan, targeting the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and nearby regions.
All were intercepted by the S-400 air defense system.
Videos captured on phones by locals show lights across the sky, indicating interception by drones.
There was also panic among residents as shopkeepers rushed to get home.
Twitter Post
Pakistani drones intercepted in Jaisalmer
#WATCH | Pakistani drones intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions can be heard, and flashes in the sky can be seen.— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
(Editors note: Background conversation is of ANI reporters witnessing live interception of Pakistani drones by Indian Air Defence ) pic.twitter.com/Ca1vpmNtjV
Punjab
Complete blackout has been enforced in Amritsar
Like in Jammu, a complete blackout has also been enforced in Ferozepur, Amritsar, Jalandhar and some parts of Rajasthan.
A complete blackout had already been enforced in Punjab's Gurdaspur starting Thursday.
The blackout will be observed daily from 9:00pm to 5:00am until further orders.
However, Central Jail Gurdaspur and hospitals have been exempted, but they have to keep their windows closed during the time.
Attack
Pakistan tried to target 15 cities
The fresh attack comes after India successfully foiled Pakistan's missile and drone attack on 15 Indian cities across Northern and Western India on Thursday morning.
Indian forces responded by targeting and neutralizing Pakistani Air defense Radars and systems in several locations, including Lahore.
They were neutralized by India's Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defense systems.