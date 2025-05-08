What's the story

Several areas in Jammu, including the airstrip, have reportedly been targeted with rockets from over the International Border.

According to ANI, a complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar, Samba, and Akhnoor.

The Indian Air Defense confirmed that Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and that it has also fired back.

Pakistani shelling has also been reported in Punjab's Pathankot and Rajasthan.