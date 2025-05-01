LeT chief Hafiz Saeed's security increased 4X after Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, Pakistan has reportedly increased security for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.
He now enjoys round-the-clock armed guards from the Pakistan Armed Forces, as well as extensive surveillance at his residence in Lahore.
Reportedly four times more than earlier, the increased security was provided immediately after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.
Security measures
Saeed's residence under constant surveillance
Sources told India Today that Saeed's residence in Mohalla Johar Town, a crowded part of Lahore, has been secured. Pakistan Army, ISI and Lashkar operatives are jointly supervising his security.
Drones have been deployed to monitor the premises, and high-res CCTV cameras have been fixed on roads within a four-km radius.
Civilian movement around the building is also prohibited, and drones are not allowed in the vicinity.
Diplomatic strain
Saeed's alleged involvement in Pahalgam attack sparks tensions
The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack but later retracted the claim.
Indian agencies suspect Saeed orchestrated it.
Pakistani authorities kept him under house arrest for several periods, accusing him of involvement in armed groups.
TOI reported that after the Pahalgam attack, his house has been converted into a temporary sub-jail.
A control room equipped with gesture-detection CCTV cameras has been put up to monitor movement within a one-kilometer radius, the report said.
Compound details
Saeed's compound revealed through satellite images
Despite being a global terrorist by the UN and US and having a $10 million bounty on his head, Saeed continues to live openly in Pakistan.
India Today accessed satellite images and videos of Hafiz Saeed's compound, consisting of three important buildings: his fortified residence, a big mosque and madrasa, which is his operational base, and a newly built private park.
This goes against Islamabad's repeated claims that he is behind bars on terror-financing charges.
Custody conditions
Saeed cofounded LeT
Saeed cofounded the proscribed LeT group.
India and the US accuse him of involvement in the attacks on India's financial capital, which killed 166 people.
India has long asked its neighbor to hand over Saeed so that he can face prosecution in the case.
Saeed denies any role in the 2008 attacks, in which 10 terrorists entered Mumbai by sea from Pakistan and carried out attacks for days.