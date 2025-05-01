What's the story

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, Pakistan has reportedly increased security for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.

He now enjoys round-the-clock armed guards from the Pakistan Armed Forces, as well as extensive surveillance at his residence in Lahore.

Reportedly four times more than earlier, the increased security was provided immediately after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.