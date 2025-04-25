'Please don't alienate us': Hina Khan's plea after Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Kashmiri actor Hina Khan once again condemned the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, saying she was saddened as an Indian and a Muslim.
Taking to her social media, the TV actor blasted the attackers, calling them "heartless, inhuman, brainwashed terrorists who claim to be Muslims."
The attack on Tuesday claimed at least 26 lives and has been described as one of the worst in the region in recent years. Khan had expressed grief after the incident, too.
Call for unity
'Those who did this can follow any religion'
In her long post, Khan called for Indians to stand united, stressing that the attackers don't represent any religion.
"Those who did this can follow any religion. They are not human beings for me. As embarrassed I am for the act of some Muslims, I pray to my fellow Indians to not alienate all of us."
"If we end up fighting each other, we would be doing what they want us to do, to divide us, to keep us fighting."
Seeking justice
Khan's call for justice and peaceful coexistence
Khan ended her note calling for justice and a Kashmir where Kashmiri Pandits can live peacefully with Kashmiri Muslims.
"I am praying for their strength and peace. I am praying for the souls we lost."
"Lastly, I want justice as an Indian, as a Muslim, and as a human being."
The attack happened at around 2:30pm on Tuesday when a group of terrorists, allegedly in military fatigues, opened fire on tourists at the popular Baisaran meadow.
Twitter Post
Read the entire post here
Peace and Love— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 24, 2025
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/q7e8uAR8A9