What's the story

Kashmiri actor Hina Khan once again condemned the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, saying she was saddened as an Indian and a Muslim.

Taking to her social media, the TV actor blasted the attackers, calling them "heartless, inhuman, brainwashed terrorists who claim to be Muslims."

The attack on Tuesday claimed at least 26 lives and has been described as one of the worst in the region in recent years. Khan had expressed grief after the incident, too.