What's the story

Actor Barkha Bisht, best known as Udita from the teen drama Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, recently spoke about the lawsuit producer Ektaa Kapoor filed against her.

The legal battle started when Bisht was 23 years old and had quit a Balaji Telefilms project.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Bisht recently revealed she didn't tell her family about it and decided to hire a lawyer to fight the case herself.