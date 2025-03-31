Ektaa Kapoor's legal action nearly cost Barkha Bisht her career
What's the story
Actor Barkha Bisht, best known as Udita from the teen drama Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, recently spoke about the lawsuit producer Ektaa Kapoor filed against her.
The legal battle started when Bisht was 23 years old and had quit a Balaji Telefilms project.
Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Bisht recently revealed she didn't tell her family about it and decided to hire a lawyer to fight the case herself.
Legal battle
Bisht revealed details about the lawsuit
Bisht shared, "I didn't tell anyone at home; I hired a lawyer and fought the case."
"The case went on for about a year, and I continued shooting for my new show while also attending court hearings."
"Over time, she realized it was pointless, and I'm grateful that she backed off."
"As a newcomer, my career could have ended, but by some divine power, Ektaa backed out. If she had wanted to, she could have ended my career," she said.
Career impact
Bisht feared for her career and personal life
Bisht added, "I had come with the pride of 'jo bhi karungi, khud karungi.' So, I had to handle it myself."
She was "freaked out" with the constant calls and legal notices from Kapoor's lawyers.
"At that time, Ektaa had the power to make or break your career—even today, she does."
Latest show
Bisht's recent project: 'Power of Paanch'
Bisht was recently seen in the JioHotstar show Power of Paanch, starring Riva Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Arora, Anubha Arora, Yash Sehgal, and Urvashi Dholakia.
On the personal front, in 2022, Bisht separated from actor Indraneil Sengupta after 13 years of marriage. They share a 13-year-old daughter.