Summarize Simplifying... In short "All We Imagine..." is a serene film set in Mumbai, showcasing the intertwined lives of three women, Anu, Prabha, and Parvati, who navigate their daily struggles, love lives, and dreams amidst the stark class differences in India.

The film, with its realistic portrayal of characters and celebration of female solidarity, offers a refreshing contrast to the usual chaos of Indian cinema.

Despite some narrative gaps, it's a thought-provoking, dialogue-heavy film that beautifully captures the essence of life, making it a perfect start to your year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'All We Imagine as Light' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

'All We Imagine...' review: Payal Kapadia's film celebrates hope, solidarity

By Isha Sharma 02:14 pm Jan 03, 202502:14 pm

What's the story Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light, winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival 2024, arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Teeming with hope, resilience, and optimism, the film paints a realistic portrait of Mumbai and its working-class citizens. The drama is shouldered well by Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Divya Prabha, who deliver consistent, superlative performances.

Story

Focuses on three women, their personal, and professional lives

The film, set in Mumbai, follows the intertwined lives of Anu (Prabha), Prabha (Kusruti), and Parvati (Kadam). Anu and Prabha are nurses, while Parvati, their friend, works as a cook in the same hospital. The film captures their everyday struggles, romantic lives (or the lack thereof), and ambitions, while also simultaneously commenting on the gaping class difference in Mumbai, and by extension, in India.

#1

It's tranquil, quiet, and composed

There is a constant sense of calm and quiet that defines All We Imagine... at all times. It contrasts with the chaos and cacophony that has come to define blockbuster Indian cinema in the last few years. The film doesn't have a mind-boggling twist and doesn't seek to pull the rug from under your feet but is supremely confident in its calm, placid approach.

#2

Paints its characters in a realistic light

Several parts of the film play out like a documentary, but even then, don't become weary or preachy. At all times, All We Imagine... remains close to reality. There's a lingering sense of sadness and melancholy, but never resignation, and the undercurrents of defiance are ever-present. Moreover, the camera is always close to the characters, which helps set the mood and overall tonality.

#3

An honest depiction of female solidarity

All We Imagine... is a celebration of female solidarity in its purest form. Prabha raises eyebrows when she first learns about Anu's boyfriend, but eventually warms up to him, Anu-Prabha are extremely disturbed when Parvati is forced to vacate her home, and Parvati says she will "box" Prabha's estranged husband's ears when she meets him. One's problem troubles the entire group.

#4

More on the above point

One of my favorite scenes transpires in the second half, when the women let go of their inhibitions completely and refuse to be caged, either by their age or by the orthodox society. They commit "transgressions," drink and dance together, and in that moment, you want nothing more than to join them in their celebration of life.

#5

Dialogue-heavy film leaves you with many thoughts

Much like the three women, the city of Mumbai, too, becomes a central character. At one point, a woman recalls what she was watching on TV by saying, "Mr Bachchan bol rahe they, unka bolna mujhe achha lagta hai," underlining how Amitabh Bachchan is a part of Mumbai's—and India's—collective consciousness. There are recurring shots of traffic, metro, and local trains—some cities truly never sleep.

#6

The performances do not miss

Kadam brings the same kind of ferocity that she brought to Laapataa Ladies, and in some ways, it feels like this role is an extension of her part from Kiran Rao's feminist drama. Kusruti, as someone who bears much more load than she can handle, is resplendent, as is Prabha, who is at the crossroads between her modernity and her family's traditional values.

Verdict

Perfect film to start your year with!

There are junctures when it feels like there are gaps in the narrative and the plot could have done with a lot more meat. Keeping these issues aside, All We Imagine...is the kind of composed, unhurried film that celebrates life in all its forms, prompting you to embrace it. When the end credits begin rolling, you almost wish they never did. 3.5/5 stars.