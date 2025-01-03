Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming series 'Black Warrant' delves into the harsh realities of Tihar Jail, focusing on the power dynamics and the struggle for survival.

The show, a collaboration between Applause Entertainment, Andolan Production, and Confluence Media, is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh.

It aims to provide a unique perspective on the lives of inmates and officers, their intricate relationships, and the potential for change within this complex system.

'Black Warrant' trailer: Rookie jailer Zahan faces Tihar's brutal reality

By Tanvi Gupta 01:26 pm Jan 03, 202501:26 pm

What's the story Netflix India has finally dropped the trailer of its first series of 2025, Black Warrant, which will premiere on January 10. The prison drama stars Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor in the lead role of Sunil Gupta, a rookie jailer in Tihar Jail. The ensemble cast includes Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta with special appearances by Tota Roy Chaudhary, Rajshri Deshpande, and Rajendra Gupta.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Black Warrant is a dramatized adaptation of the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, written by the real-life Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. The series is Netflix's first foray into the prison drama genre in India, promising an unfiltered look at life behind bars. It promises to give viewers an intriguing glimpse into the untold stories within Tihar Jail, India's largest prison.

Trailer breakdown

'Black Warrant' explores power dynamics in Tihar Jail

In Black Warrant, Kapoor's character is thrown into a power and reputation-driven system, where survival comes with a price. A thin, feeble man, he is helped by two other jailers as they tackle the several challenges of handling Tihar's notorious inmates and age-old politics. The series promises to give an unprecedented insight into the personal stories of these inmates and officers, their complex relationships, and the possibility of change in such a system.

Twitter Post

In case you missed it, watch the trailer here

Production details

'Black Warrant' is a product of notable collaborations

The series is a joint venture of Applause Entertainment, an Andolan Production, and Confluence Media. It is directed by acclaimed directors Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, who are also the showrunners along with Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair. Speaking about the project, Motwane said Black Warrant gave the team an opportunity to explore a world that's often hidden from view—one that's tough, complicated, and full of contradictions.