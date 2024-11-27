'Dexter: Original Sin' trailer teases young Dexter's dark journey
The trailer for the much-awaited prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, has finally been revealed. The show will premiere on December 13 on Paramount+ and Showtime and will see Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter. Building on the terrifying legacy established by Michael C Hall's Emmy-winning masterpiece, the Original Sin delves into the sinister origins of the infamous serial killer Dexter Morgan. Here's the trailer breakdown.
'Original Sin' explores Dexter's transformation into a killer
Set in 1991 Miami, Original Sin explores Dexter's evolution from a student to an avenging serial killer. The official synopsis unveils, "When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness." "With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar."
Hall returns as Dexter's inner voice
Hall, famous for playing Dexter in the original Showtime series (2006-2013), returns as Dexter's inner voice in this prequel. Gibson and Slater aside, the star-studded cast of the upcoming series also includes Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Patrick Dempsey. The executive producers include Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds, and Hall, among others.