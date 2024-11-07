'The Magic of Shiri' premieres on November 14

By Tanvi Gupta 05:15 pm Nov 07, 202405:15 pm

What's the story The trailer for the much-anticipated web series The Magic of Shiri, starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi, was dropped on Thursday. The series will premiere on JioCinema on November 14 after being delayed from its initial July 13, 2023 release date due to objections raised by the Jain community. The trailer highlights Tripathi's character Shiri's journey as she rediscovers her passion for magic post-marriage.

Plot details

'The Magic of Shiri' explores a woman's journey

The Magic of Shiri, directed by Birsa Dasgupta, chronicles the life of Shiri Shah (Tripathi), a housewife who revives her dream of becoming a magician in the midst of personal chaos. The series stars Jaaferi as a veteran magician who helps Shiri with her magical pursuits. Neelu Kohli, Parmeet Sethi, and Darshan Zareewala also star in the cast.

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here

Actor's perspective

Tripathi shared insights about her character

Tripathi, speaking about her role as Shiri Shah, said the character reminded her of the "indomitable" spirit and courage to follow their dreams. She said, "Through The Magic of Shiri, we aim to inspire and uplift viewers, showcasing that even in the midst of chaos, there is always room for magic and wonder." "It's a heartfelt narrative that celebrates the human spirit and the incredible strength that lies within each of us only if we believe in it."