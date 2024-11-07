Summarize Simplifying... In short The popular 'Bhoothnath' franchise, known for its unique blend of horror and comedy, is set to return with a third installment.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are likely to reprise their roles, but final decisions will depend on the script.

Producer Kumar, who also helmed the successful 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', is optimistic about 'Bhoothnath 3', seeing a "massive scope" for franchise expansion.

'Bhoothnath 3' is in development

Amitabh Bachchan could return for 'Bhoothnath 3' as development begins

What's the story The beloved Bhoothnath franchise is said to be making a return with its third installment, Bhoothnath 3. The film is still in the scripting stage and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and BR Films, according to Pinkvilla. A source close to the project revealed that if everything goes well, the film will start shooting in 2025 with a release date set for the next year.

Casting considerations

Casting decisions for 'Bhoothnath 3' still under discussion

The insider also revealed that the casting for Bhoothnath 3 isn't finalized yet, but Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are set to return. "While part one and two had a cameo of Khan, the makers are aiming at bigger goals for the third installment," they said. However, they stressed that these decisions will ultimately depend on the script.

Franchise growth

'Bhoothnath' franchise's unique appeal and expansion plans

The Bhoothnath franchise is famous for its unique mix of horror and comedy, with a lovable ghost as the protagonist. This unique concept makes it different from other films of the genre. The source said, "What separates Bhoothnath from all other horror comedies is the fact that the ghost in Bhoothnath is lovable and comes back for a personal reason." They further highlighted plans to expand this beloved franchise.

Producer's optimism

Kumar's confidence in the success of 'Bhoothnath 3'

Kumar, who has produced another successful horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is confident about Bhoothnath 3's potential success. The source shared his belief that there is a "massive scope" to expand this franchise further. However, they also clarified that it's still early days and the focus currently is on perfecting the script before moving ahead with other aspects of production.