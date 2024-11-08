Nayanthara holds family close in new 'Beyond the Fairytale' poster
Netflix will release the trailer for its upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, on Saturday, the streamer announced on Friday. The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, explores the life of acclaimed actor Nayanthara. It will premiere on the streaming platform on November 18. On Friday, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Nayanthara, her husband-director Vignesh Shivan, and their sons Ulag and Uyir.
Documentary to highlight Nayanthara's personal and professional journey
The documentary will give an in-depth look into Nayanthara's professional career, including her triumphs and challenges. It will also feature her 2022 wedding to Shivan. The couple first met on the set of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Shivan, and later married in a private ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. The functions were attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, among others.
Take a look at the heartfelt poster here
'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' runtime
The documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, has a runtime of 81 minutes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in The Test, Mannangatti Since 1960, Mookuthi Amman 2, and a sequel to Thani Oruvan. She also has a Malayalam project Dear Students lined up opposite actor Nivin Pauly. Last year, she made her Bollywood debut in Jawan opposite Khan.