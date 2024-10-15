Summarize Simplifying... In short Martin Scorsese's Beatles documentary, 'Beatles '64', offers a personal glimpse into the iconic band's debut in the US, featuring rare footage and remixed performances.

The film is Scorsese's second Beatles project, following his 2011 documentary on George Harrison.

What's the story Disney+ is all set to drop a new documentary, Beatles '64, on November 29. The film, produced by Martin Scorsese and helmed by David Tedeschi, chronicles The Beatles's iconic 1964 trip to America. It promises exclusive footage of the band and their fans during Beatlemania's peak, along with fresh interviews with surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Here's what we know.

'Beatles '64' to offer intimate look at Fab Four's journey

The documentary traces members McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Starr from their arrival in New York City in February 1964. It seeks to offer a more personal look at The Beatles as they made their debut on The Ed Sullivan Show before an audience of over 73 million viewers—a record-breaking event for its time.

'Beatles '64' features rare footage and remixed performances

The film features rare footage shot by documentary makers Albert and David Maysles, restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand. It also includes The Beatles's first US concert at the Washington, DC Coliseum and their appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, with performances demixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin.

Scorsese's second venture into Beatles's world

This isn't Scorsese's first foray into the world of The Beatles. In 2011, he directed George Harrison: Living in the Material World, a documentary about the life and travels of the band's guitarist. Other producers for Beatles '64 include Margaret Bodde, McCartney, Starr, Olivia Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, Jonathan Clyde, and Mikaela Beardsley. Jeff Jones and Rick Yorn are serving as executive producers.

Reissue of American Beatles albums to precede documentary release

A week ahead of the documentary's release, seven American The Beatles albums will be reissued in a vinyl collection called The Beatles: 1964 US Albums in Mono on November 22. The set features albums that have been out of print on vinyl since 1995, including Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles's Second Album, A Hard Day's Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track), Something New, The Beatles's Story (2LP), Beatles '65, and The Early Beatles.