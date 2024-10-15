Summarize Simplifying... In short After 35 years, the sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's popular TV series 'Fauji' is set to hit the screens, introducing 12 new actors.

The show, featuring a title track by Sonu Nigam and music by Shreyas Puranik, will be available in multiple Indian languages.

The original series, which aired in 1989, followed the lives of Indian Army recruits, with SRK in the lead role. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Fauji 2' will mark Vicky Jain's acting debut

SRK's 'Fauji' sequel is finally happening after 35 years

By Tanvi Gupta 01:09 pm Oct 15, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Shah Rukh Khan's iconic TV debut Fauji is getting a sequel after 35 years! Titled Fauji 2, film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on Tuesday. The new series will be helmed by filmmaker Sandeep Singh and will feature Gauahar Khan and Vicky Jain, husband of actor Ankita Lokhande, in lead roles. To note, this marks the acting debut of businessman-turned-producer Jain.

New faces

'Fauji 2' will introduce a dozen new actors

As per the announcement post, Fauji 2 will also introduce 12 new actors to the television industry. The fresh faces include Aashish Bhardhwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Amardeep Phogat, Ayaan Manchanda, Niel Satpuda, Suvansh Dhar, Priyanshu Rajguru, Aman Singh Deep, Udit Kapur, Maansi, and Sushmita Bhandari. The announcement video of the show features some scenes of Khan from the original Fauji series.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Musical elements

'Fauji 2' to feature Sonu Nigam's voice, Shreyas Puranik's music

Moreover, adding to the excitement, the title track of Fauji 2 will be crooned by famous playback singer Sonu Nigam. The show is said to have 11 songs, with music by Shreyas Puranik. Directed by Nishant Chandrashekhar and Abhinav Pareek, the show will be telecast on Doordarshan and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali languages.

Production details

'Fauji 2' is a collaborative production effort

The show is being produced by Singh, Jain, and Zafar Mehdi. The original Fauji series aired in 1989 and was created by the legendary writer and producer, Lt. Col. Raj Kumar Kapoor. It revolved around the lives of Indian Army recruits undergoing training at a military academy with SRK playing the lead role of Abhimanyu Rai, a dedicated soldier in training.