SRK's 'Fauji' sequel is finally happening after 35 years
Shah Rukh Khan's iconic TV debut Fauji is getting a sequel after 35 years! Titled Fauji 2, film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on Tuesday. The new series will be helmed by filmmaker Sandeep Singh and will feature Gauahar Khan and Vicky Jain, husband of actor Ankita Lokhande, in lead roles. To note, this marks the acting debut of businessman-turned-producer Jain.
'Fauji 2' will introduce a dozen new actors
As per the announcement post, Fauji 2 will also introduce 12 new actors to the television industry. The fresh faces include Aashish Bhardhwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Amardeep Phogat, Ayaan Manchanda, Niel Satpuda, Suvansh Dhar, Priyanshu Rajguru, Aman Singh Deep, Udit Kapur, Maansi, and Sushmita Bhandari. The announcement video of the show features some scenes of Khan from the original Fauji series.
Take a look at the announcement post here
'Fauji 2' to feature Sonu Nigam's voice, Shreyas Puranik's music
Moreover, adding to the excitement, the title track of Fauji 2 will be crooned by famous playback singer Sonu Nigam. The show is said to have 11 songs, with music by Shreyas Puranik. Directed by Nishant Chandrashekhar and Abhinav Pareek, the show will be telecast on Doordarshan and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali languages.
'Fauji 2' is a collaborative production effort
The show is being produced by Singh, Jain, and Zafar Mehdi. The original Fauji series aired in 1989 and was created by the legendary writer and producer, Lt. Col. Raj Kumar Kapoor. It revolved around the lives of Indian Army recruits undergoing training at a military academy with SRK playing the lead role of Abhimanyu Rai, a dedicated soldier in training.