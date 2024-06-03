Next Article

New York couple recovers $100,000 from lake while magnet fishing

What's the story On May 31, a New York City couple, James Kane and Barbie Agostini, unearthed an unexpected treasure while magnet fishing in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. The couple retrieved a safe filled with water-damaged bundles of $100 bills from the lake, estimated to be worth around $100,000 (₹8,300,000 approx). "We pulled out and it was two stacks of freaking hundreds," Kane excitedly shared with NY1.

Treasure hunting

Couple turns pandemic hobby into profit

Kane and Agostini took up magnet fishing, a low-cost form of treasure hunting, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The activity involves using a strong magnet attached to a rope to retrieve metal objects from bodies of water. Kane reflected on their surprising find, mentioning that nobody had anticipated a safe at the end of the line, let alone one filled with cash.

Lawful find

Police confirm no crime linked to cash-filled safe

Upon discovering the cash-filled safe, the couple promptly contacted the New York Police Department. The police confirmed that there was no crime associated with the cash and they could not identify the original owner of the safe. Consequently, Kane and Agostini were allowed to keep their find. Expressing her disbelief at their luck, Agostini remarked that she couldn't believe it.

Past treasures

Couple's previous finds include WWII grenades, motorcycle

This is not the first time Kane and Agostini have found intriguing items while magnet fishing. Their previous discoveries include old guns, World War II grenades, a full-sized motorcycle, foreign coins, and jewelry. However, this recent find of $100,000 in cash is by far their most valuable. Kane concluded that the finders' keepers rule seemed to have worked in their favor.

Ecological cleanup

Benefits of magnet fishing

Magnet fishing, often referred to as magnetic fishing, is the practice of scouring open waterways for ferromagnetic items that can be drawn with a powerful neodymium magnet. It aids in removing ferrous materials from water bodies, promoting a safer environment for aquatic life and humans. Additionally, it offers enthusiasts the thrill of treasure hunting as a hobby. While similar to metal detecting, magnet fishing differs in its focus on underwater exploration and retrieval.