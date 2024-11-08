Summarize Simplifying... In short Simon Kinberg, known for his work on Star Wars Rebels and the X-Men films, has been chosen by Lucasfilm to helm a new Star Wars trilogy.

Apart from this, Kinberg is also producing Paramount's remake of Stephen King's The Running Man and a Star Trek movie.

Meanwhile, Disney has scheduled new Star Wars releases for 2026 and 2027. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New 'Star Wars' trilogy in the making

'Star Wars' returns! Lucasfilm taps Simon Kinberg for new trilogy

By Tanvi Gupta 11:50 am Nov 08, 202411:50 am

What's the story In a major development for the future of Star Wars, Lucasfilm has signed Simon Kinberg to write and produce a new trilogy of Star Wars films, reported Deadline. The upcoming project will mark a new beginning with new characters after the original nine-chapter Skywalker Saga concluded with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Reportedly, this trilogy will be Episodes 10-12 of The Skywalker Saga which began with George Lucas's iconic 1977 film.

Past projects

Kinberg's previous collaborations with Lucasfilm

Kinberg is no stranger to Lucasfilm, having worked on a number of projects in the past. He co-created the acclaimed, Emmy-nominated animated series Star Wars Rebels with Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck, which ran for four seasons from 2014-2018. He also worked as a consultant on Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, the J.J. Abrams-directed film that revived the franchise in 2015.

Franchise expertise

Kinberg's extensive experience in franchise development

Kinberg brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having been involved in numerous successful franchises as a writer and/or producer. His portfolio includes a decade-long stint on the X-Men films, producing the first two Deadpool films, and executive producing the recent 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. He also scripted films like Mr & Mrs Smith and co-wrote the film that launched the Sherlock Holmes franchise with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

Future endeavors

Kinberg's upcoming projects and Disney's future plans

Apart from his Star Wars commitment, Kinberg is producing Paramount's remake of Stephen King's The Running Man, which has just begun production. He is also attached to producing Paramount's Star Trek movie directed by Toby Haynes and written by Seth Grahame-Smith. Meanwhile, Disney has scheduled Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu for May 22, 2026 release, and two untitled Star Wars movies for December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027, respectively.