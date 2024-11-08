'Amaran' is unstoppable; collects nearly ₹115cr in 8 days
Sivakarthikeyan's latest release, Amaran, has taken the box office by storm. The Tamil drama, which is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadharajan, has earned a whopping ₹114.60 crore net in India in just eight days of its release. On its eighth day, the film earned an estimated ₹5.50 crore, according to Sacnilk's estimates.
'Amaran' captivates audiences in Tamil Nadu, Telugu-speaking states
The film has been especially successful in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu-speaking states, where it has continued to draw high occupancy in theaters. On its eighth day, Amaran registered an average occupancy of 29.44% in Tamil Nadu with morning shows at 22.09%, evening shows at 32.10%, and night shows peaking at 35.48%. In the Telugu states, the average occupancy was even higher at 31.47% across various shows—morning (25.08%), evening (32.20%), and night (41.48%), per Sacnilk.
'Amaran' performances and streaming platform
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran has been receiving accolades for its emotional depth. Sivakarthikeyan's portrayal of Major Mukund has been appreciated by fans and critics alike. Sai Pallavi, who plays Major Mukund's wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese, has also been lauded for her emotive performance. Netflix has reportedly bought the digital rights of the film, although the streaming date is yet to be announced.