Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar' box office

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar' is steady; crosses ₹40cr mark

By Isha Sharma 11:40 am Nov 08, 202411:40 am

What's the story Dulquer Salmaan's latest release, Lucky Baskhar, has become a decent box office success, raking in over ₹61.85cr worldwide in just eight days since its release. The movie has done well in Telugu markets and Kerala—Salmaan's home state. The film delves into the world of financial scams in Bombay during the notorious 1992 securities fraud era. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sachin Khedekar.

Box office breakdown

'Lucky Baskhar' dominates domestic and international markets

According to Sacnilk, the film has made ₹61.85cr worldwide in just eight days. The net collections in India are ₹41.03cr, while the gross collections amount to ₹44.85cr. Internationally, the film has earned an impressive ₹17cr. From Telugu markets alone, the movie has minted ₹25.29cr and Tamil Net box office collections stand at ₹4.89cr.

Regional performance

'Lucky Baskhar' shines in Kerala, underperforms in Kannada market

The film has reportedly displayed solid collections in Salmaan's bastion, Kerala, with KBO collections at ₹10.8cr in eight days. However, it hasn't performed as well in the Kannada market, raking in just ₹5L. The movie's plot revolves around a middle-class bank cashier living in Bombay in the late 80s and 90s when scams ruled the financial world. The film has been directed by Venky Atluri.