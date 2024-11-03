Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kannada superhero movie 'Bagheera' has made a strong impression at the box office, collecting ₹9.39cr in just three days.

The film saw high occupancy rates in Kannada theaters, particularly in the afternoon and evening shows.

Regionally, the highest theater occupancy was in Manipal, Kundapura, and Tumakuru, while the Telugu version saw a lower occupancy, with the highest in Hyderabad.

'Bagheera' box office collection

Kannada superhero flick 'Bagheera' collects ₹9.39cr in 3 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:13 pm Nov 03, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Dr. Suri's Sandalwood film Bagheera, produced by Hombale Films, has taken the box office by storm. It is based on a story by Prashanth Neel. Featuring Sri Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles, the movie has grossed an estimated ₹9.39cr India net (across all languages) in its first three days of release. The film alone raked in around ₹3.04cr on its third day (Saturday).

Collection boost

'Bagheera' witnessed an increase in collections on Day 2

Bagheera witnessed a major jump in its collections on the second day (Friday) of release, raking in ₹3.3cr India net across all languages. This was an 8.2% jump from the first day's collection of ₹3.05cr. The movie has been doing well consistently since its release, holding steady at the box office.

Occupancy rates

'Bagheera' saw high occupancy in Kannada theaters

On its third day of release, Bagheera recorded an overall 62.52% occupancy in Kannada theaters. The film witnessed the highest occupancy during afternoon shows at 76.42%, followed closely by evening and night shows at 72.95% and 74.2%, respectively. Morning shows also attracted a decent crowd with an occupancy rate of 26.5%.

Regional performance

'Bagheera' saw varied occupancy rates across regions

Regionally, Bagheera had different occupancy rates in different areas. The film had the highest Kannada theater occupancy in Manipal at 95%, followed by Kundapura at 93.75% and Tumakuru at 85.25%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version of the film had an overall lower occupancy of 19.06% on Saturday with Hyderabad recording the highest occupancy at 24.25%.